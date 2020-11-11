TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - Restaurant and hotel businesses employ about 25% of the Poconos workforce and industry leaders say they need help.
A rally organized by the Pennsylvania Hospitality and Lodging Association and held at Barley Creek Brewing in Tannersville on Wednesday, brought dozens of restaurant owners, employees, and local lawmakers together to call on the state to loosen restrictions on the hospitality industry.
Unfurling 9 pages of rules and regulations put in place by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, bar manager Steve Ertle said the regulations are unsustainable, especially during the winter season, when outdoor seating is less desirable and that closing early isn't working.
"The timing of the closing is wrong. We have somebody who has never worked in our industry calling the time, which is actually a liquor code issue, not a health department issue. We have seen an explosion of bars at homes and after-dorm drinking, because 11 o'clock is still too early," Ertle said.
The Pennsylvania Hospitality and Lodging Association will hold another rally next week at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.
Rally-goers said in addition to loosing restrictions, they'd also like to see additional federal CARES Act money come to the state's bars and restaurants.