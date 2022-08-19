From the coal mines of Pennsylvania to a famed career on the baseball diamond, pitcher Stan Coveleski is now featured in former Reading Eagle Editor Harry Deitz's newest book.

"He would throw stones at tin cans that he tied to a tree, and that is how he learned control with his throwing," Deitz said of fellow Shamokin native Stan Coveleski.

How Coveleski pitched himself out of working in early 20th-century coal mines as a 12-year-old "breaker boy" and into baseball immortality as a Hall of Fame pitcher is chronicled in Deitz's book, "Covey."

"He was a spitball pitcher, one of the few that were allowed to continue to throw a spit ball after it was outlawed prior to the 1921 season," Deitz said.

The youngest of five kids, Coveleski played for four teams in his 16-year career. His best days were with the Cleveland Indians, leading them to the 1920 World Series title. He pitched a shutout in game 7. It was Cleveland's last World Series championship.

"He actually pitched three complete games, 27 innings in games 1, 4, and 7, and allowed two earned runs in all those innings," Deitz added.

Coveleski's .067 ERA is still a World Series record. But that same year also brought some of his darkest days.

Coveleski's wife died suddenly, and he was on the field when teammate Ray Chapman was hit in the head. He later died from his injuries, the only death in major league history.

Five years later, Coveleski would help the Washington Senators into the World Series.

A statue and plaque are proudly displayed near his Shamokin gravesite, but Deitz said it's not enough, and he doesn't want "Covey," as he called himself, to just fade into history.

"Know that somebody who has a difficult road ahead of them," Deitz said, "can still accomplish something and become very successful if they really put their mind to it."