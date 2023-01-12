Bryan Kohberger was back in Latah County Court Thursday morning.

He says he's waiving his right to a speedy preliminary hearing in the case of the four slain University of Idaho students.

Scott Curtis, retired FBI Special Agent, says this is a common move, and gives the defense more time to watch things play out.

"In my experience time is on the defense's side, the longer things are drawn out, it benefits the defense," said Curtis.

"Evidence gets lost, destroyed, tainted, witnesses change their story, witnesses change their story and get hesitant to testify."

Kohberger's defense attorney requested that the preliminary hearing not happen until the summer.

The judge agreed, setting that hearing for June 26.

Curtis says it could be then that we hear the reason behind the crime.

"It'll be interesting to see if that motive is presented at the preliminary hearing and what that motive is," said Curtis.

In the meantime, the judge has placed a gag order on the case, forbidding both sides from talking about any details.

However, Curtis says it could be extremely difficult to find a jury who hasn't been influenced by what's online.

"It's gonna be hard for the prosecution to say that there isn't anybody in Idaho that doesn't know about this case and impartially view the case based on what they absorbed or hear. That's going to be the issue down the road," said Curtis.