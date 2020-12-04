TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction in a 2007 cold murder case.
Friday marks the 13th anniversary of the homicide of Lee Vanluvender.
He was killed on Hypsie Gap Road in Tunkhannock Township between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Vanluvender was driving a gold colored Jeep Cherokee with oversized tires.
If you were hunting in that area that day or have any information, call the Monroe County District Attorney's Office at 570-517-3052, or the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department at 570-895-2400.