Lee Vanluvender

Lee Vanluvender

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction in a 2007 cold murder case.

Friday marks the 13th anniversary of the homicide of Lee Vanluvender.

He was killed on Hypsie Gap Road in Tunkhannock Township between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Vanluvender was driving a gold colored Jeep Cherokee with oversized tires.

If you were hunting in that area that day or have any information, call the Monroe County District Attorney's Office at 570-517-3052, or the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department at 570-895-2400. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.