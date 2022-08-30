SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Art education is expanding in Schuylkill County.

The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce says the area is budding with artists, and the need for another space was obvious.

It's known to many as the coal region, but Schuylkill County boasts another specialty. From painting to pottery and everything in between, executive director Jacqueline Engel says The Walk in Art Center became the area's hub for up-and-coming artists.

"This is the one place that kind of made it through the pandemic and is able to thrive and we actually grew during that time," Engel said.

The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce says The Walk in Art Center is here today thanks to the generosity of Mr. Bert Evans after closing down his shoe factory many years ago.

The ribbon's been cut on the facility's new Art Education Center, a space large enough for two classes, as well as a dedicated pottery and clay area.

They hope the center reaches much more than just Schuylkill County.

"We just want to extend that to other people. We want people to know how the arts could change their life, we want people to bring their children here, get them to think creatively, develop their competence, you know, be proud of things that they do," Engel said.