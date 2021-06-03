RINGTOWN, Pa. - Former Ringtown police patrolman Doug Litwhiler alleges the borough’s recently appointed mayor, Phil Beaver, wanted him gone from the job.
"It’s been a battle since he took over. He refuses to talk to me since he took over, changed his schedule around, put out a memo with all these crazy demands that he wanted,” Litwhiler said.
At its meeting Tuesday, borough council voted unanimously to remove Litwhiler from his part-time position, which he held since January.
“I didn’t even know Doug before I became the mayor. I have no likes or dislikes about him, so I don’t know where he’s saying that I didn’t like him and this was the reason he was terminated but that’s false,” Mayor Phil Beaver said.
Both sides tell 69 News council fired Litwhiler because of his performance and not because several women accused him of inappropriately messaging them on social media.
The allegations surfaced after Litwhiler ran unopposed and won the Republican primary for Schuylkill County Sheriff last month.
“This has nothing to do with the allegations whatsoever. It’s just based basically on performance,” Beaver said.
Litwhiler disputes the assertion he was doing a bad job in Ringtown.
"If you go back and look at any of the numbers or arrests, I've outperformed anybody that's worked here in the last 10 years,” Litwhiler said.
Litwhiler also denies any allegations he sent inappropriate messages to anyone and says he's consulting legal counsel.
He tells 69 News he is still on the ballot for the general election in November.