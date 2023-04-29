LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. -- A rural road in Carbon County was shut down following a shooting.

State Police were seen investigating on Hahns Dairy Road in Lower Towamensing Township, as of Saturday evening.

Police have confirmed the shooting investigation, but no further details are being released at this time.

Police said the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.

At this point, there's no word on whether a suspect or suspects have been identified.

State Police said more information will be released as the investigation progresses.