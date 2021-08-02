E. STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A reported road rage incident led to a police chase and officer-involved shooting in Monroe County on Sunday.
It started around 4:30 p.m. as Stroud Area Regional police were investigating a report of road rage in Stroud Township, according to a news release from state police late Sunday night.
A 911 caller reported that the driver of a black Dodge Durango chased them and pointed a handgun at them two separate times, police said.
Stroud Area Regional police spotted what appeared to be the same vehicle on Brushy Mountain Road near Route 447, also known as Paradise Trail, police said. They stopped the Durango in the Weis parking lot in East Stroudsburg, but then the driver fled and a police chase ensued, state police said.
The driver drove into the Lakeside Manor apartments and rammed a marked Stroud Area Regional police vehicle, authorities said. An officer discharged his police handgun at the vehicle, police said.
The chase continued onto Route 447 (Independence Road), into the parking lot of East Stroudsburg Elementary School, then back onto Franklin Hill Road. It ended in the Wendy's parking lot at the corner of Independence Road and N. Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg, police said.
The driver was taken into custody, and emergency responders rendered first aid and took him to to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, police said.
Authorities did not specify the driver's injuries or his condition, though they called it a police-involved shooting. The man's name was not released.
The incident drew a massive police presence to the area, particularly in the Wendy's parking lot and the nearby apartment complex parking lot.
The Pennsylvania State Police Major Case Team is in charge of the investigation.