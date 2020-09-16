Several roads are closed amid a state police investigation Wednesday night.
Route 61 is closed southbound in Schuylkill County around Route 895 due to the incident. Additionally, Route 61 northbound is closed at Lowland Road in Tilden Township, Berks County.
Orange cones are out, and authorities are directing traffic.
Initial reports indicate there's been some kind of pursuit and crash, and a search is underway. State police haven't confirmed that, or said anything about why the road is closed.
