Police incident in Schuylkill

Several roads are closed amid a state police investigation Wednesday night.

Route 61 is closed southbound in Schuylkill County around Route 895 due to the incident. Additionally, Route 61 northbound is closed at Lowland Road in Tilden Township, Berks County.

Orange cones are out, and authorities are directing traffic.

Initial reports indicate there's been some kind of pursuit and crash, and a search is underway. State police haven't confirmed that, or said anything about why the road is closed.

This story will be updated.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.