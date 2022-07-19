WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - One of the men involved in a nearly 20-mile-long high-speed chase between Pottsville and Reading pleaded guilty to charges on Monday.
Damar Coad, of Reading, pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Coad and John Luis-Fidanqui-Marte of New York City, were involved in an armed robbery in Frackville, Schuylkill County in September 2020.
Police say Coad and Luis-Fidanqui-Marte fled in a vehicle south on Route 61, but the vehicle soon became disabled. The two fled the area and police spent the night searching for them.
Authorities shut down Route 61 South between Route 895 in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County, and Lowland Road in Tilden Township, Berks County, while the police continued their search.
Coad was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
Luis-Fidanqui-Marte pleaded guilty earlier this month. Sentencing is expected next month.