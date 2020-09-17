DEER LAKE, Pa. - Two men are in custody after a police chase and a subsequent search shut down a busy stretch of highway between Pottsville and Reading.
Damar Coad, 19, of Reading, and John Luis-Fidanqui-Marten, 18, of New York City, were involved in an armed robbery in Frackville, Schuylkill County, Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police.
The suspects fled in a vehicle south on Route 61, but the vehicle became disabled and both men ran from the scene, the police said.
Authorities shut down Route 61 South between Route 895 in Schuylkill County and Lowland Road in Tilden Township, Berks County, while the police searched for the suspects through the night.
The road reopened around 3 a.m. Thursday.
The police said they found and arrested both men around 7:45 a.m. They are facing charges of fleeing and eluding police and reckless endangerment.
The police did not release any information about the robbery.