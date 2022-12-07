DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. - A rockslide has closed part of Route 611 along the Delaware River.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Delaware Water Gap, Monroe County, between the Northampton County line and Oak Street, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

More rocks, including at least one the size of a small car, fell as crews were cleaning up Tuesday night, said the Delaware Water Gap Fire Department.

Route 611 is closed between the Delaware Water Gap park in Upper Mount Bethel Township and Cherry Valley Road/Oak Street.

It's not known how long the road will be closed, but the fire department said it will be for an extended time.

Crews were cleaning up debris and PennDOT engineers will review stability in the area.