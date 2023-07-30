POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Road work is scheduled this week along Route 209 (Market Street) in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, PennDOT announced Friday.
PennDOT Maintenance Forces will be patching potholes along a nearly 2-mile stretch of Route 209 between Second and 23rd Streets from Monday, July 31, to Friday, Aug. 4. The work will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
Lane restrictions could lead to delays in both directions, and drivers are advised to use caution while driving through the work zone.