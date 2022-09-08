NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A tractor trailer rolled over and caught fire on Route 93 in Carbon County.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday in Nesquehoning.

Route 93 remains closed Friday for clean-up.

The tractor trailer was carrying soap and other items that spilled on the road. The guide rail was also destroyed.

We're told only the tractor trailer was involved in the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The tow truck was back out Friday morning and crews are cleaning up the spill.

PennDOT will work on issues with the road and guide rail after the spill has been cleaned.