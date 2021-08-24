Typically the Lehigh River moves at 400 cubic feet per second. It was moving at 14,000 Tuesday. This is great if you're an experienced rafter or kyaker, but possibly deadly if you're an amateur tuber.
"What do you think of today's' conditions?" I asked river guide Jamie Johnson.
"Pretty epic. Kind of a once-in-a-great-while kind of thing," he said.
The current of the Lehigh River draws in experienced guides like Johnson, who's taking Dan Gaughan on a fast-moving ride, while wearing a life vest.
But the conditions also attract tubers like William Andino and Brayden Hamby of Walnutport, who don't wear life vests and don't feel concerned about drowning.
This is who nearly 40-year river guide and water safety expert Jerry McAward is concerned for.
"People who have fallen out of of their tubes on a previous day and swam to shore. It's usually a little beach. Now it's 100 feet of trees," he explained.
Recent heavy rain is forcing the Francis E. Walter flood control dam in the Poconos to release nine times the amount of water it typically does. This is making the Lehigh move 35 times faster than normal.
McAward says it's also much deeper and wider, meaning if those like Andino and Hamby lost their tube, "they'd have a terrible time getting to shore and the length of swim would be 10 times longer because the water is so fast and you'd get separated from your friends," McAward stressed.
Drowning is McAward's biggest fear. He says the current conditions could be this way for the rest of the week.
He's putting safety where his money is. He owns Jim Thorpe River Adventures and the Lehighton Outdoor Center and canceled river trips all week, costing him nearly $150,000.