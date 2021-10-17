pedestrian struck crash death accident generic graphic

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Schuylkill County say a man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the road. 

It happened Friday just after 4:00 p.m. while the man was crossing Deturksville Road in Washington Township. 

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old man from Pine Grove, was traveling east on Deturksville Road when he hit a man crossing the roadway. 

Police say the man crossing the road, an 88-year-old man from Saint Clair, struck the vehicle's front, left side bumper, hood and windshield before coming to a stop in the south lane of the road. 

The driver drove the vehicle, a 2022 Kia Sportage, a short distance and pulled over on the shoulder, police report. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital. 

The names of the victim and the driver are not being released by police. 

