Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. will close 350 stores, and confirmed that a Pennsylvania distribution center will be shut down.

In October, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said a Sally Beauty distributor in East Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County, would eliminate 57 jobs by Dec. 16. In Thursday's statement, the company said distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania will close in December.

Sally Beauty operates several stores in the region. A list of stores due to close was not included with the company's "store optimization plan" and earnings statement. Most of the stores will close in December, the Denton, Texas-based company said in its statement.

The company also said Thursday that fiscal fourth-quarter net sales were $962 million, down 2.8% from a year ago. E-commerce accounted for 9.3% of sales.

Net income for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $21.3 million, or 20 cents per share, down from $68 million, or 59 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Sally Beauty forecasts a net sales decline in the "low-single digits" in fiscal 2023. The company said inflation and higher labor costs "will remain challenging."

Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SBH. They last traded at $12.31. In the last 52 weeks, the stock has traded as high as $21.86 and as low as $11.28.