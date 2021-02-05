SWIFTWATER, Pa. - Sanofi, the parent company of Sanofi Pasteur headquartered in Swiftwater, Pa., posted better than expected results Friday for the 2020 fourth quarter and year.
And the company has the vaccine results delivered by Sanofi Pasteur, along with Specialty Care sales led by Dupixent® to thank for much of its success. Dupixent treats allergic diseases such as eczema and asthma.
Driven by influenza vaccines as well as the expansion of pediatric combinations, full-year 2020 Vaccines sales grew 8.8% which more than compensated for the negative COVID-19 impact on the other vaccine franchises.
However, the unit suffered an embarrassing setback in December when it was announced that the joint effort of Sanofi and GSK (Glaxo Smith Kline) to develop a protein-based vaccine for COVID-19 showed an insufficient immune response in older people. That will delay its launch until late 2021.
Still, Sanofi is contributing to the defeat of COVID-19 by agreeing to fill and pack millions of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which is now on the market. It is also working with another U.S. company, Translate Bio, to develop another possible COVID-19 vaccine.
Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hudson, commented in a statement: “While last year was an extraordinarily challenging year for all, I am incredibly proud of the measurable progress we made within the backdrop of a global pandemic. Our teams across the world have relentlessly delivered on our strategy with a sharpened focus on operating and financial efficiencies.”
Sanofi Pasteur (Vaccines) Highlights
Fourth-quarter Vaccines sales increased 14.6% to €2.060 billion reflecting the strong influenza vaccines performance in Europe and in the U.S. and higher PPH (Polio, Pertussis ,Hib) and meningitis sales, partly offset by lower sales of travel vaccines and adult boosters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Influenza vaccines sales increased by 24.6% in the fourth quarter to €1.228 billion, showing strong demand in the northern hemisphere. In Europe, sales grew 118.3% to €305 million driven by increased vaccination coverage and the launch of the differentiated portfolio (Efluelda®, a quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine-High Dose and Supemtek®, a recombinant influenza vaccine).
Increased demand drove U.S. sales to €729 million, an increase of 10.2%.
Full-year 2020, influenza vaccines sales increased 37.9% to €2.472 billion with more than 250 million doses shipped.
In the fourth quarter, Polio/Pertussis/Hib (PPH) vaccines sales increased 20.3% to €494 million driven especially by sales in Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico which Sanofi categorizes as “Rest of the World” where PPH sales were up 30.6%. Results benefited from the expansion of Hexaxim® and favorable phasing of polio vaccine. Full-year 2020, PPH vaccines sales were up 12.6%.
Fourth-quarter Menactra® sales were up 7.3% to €125 million, driven mainly by catch up after low immunization during the summer due to COVID-19. But full-year 2020 Menactra® sales decreased 15.0% to €559 million. Menactra immunizes against numerous variants of invasive meningococcal disease.
Adult Booster vaccines sales decreased 11.6% in the fourth quarter to €123 million, primarily reflecting the COVID-19 impact on Adacel® in the U.S. and Repevax® in Europe. Full-year 2020 Adult Booster vaccines sales decreased 14.9%.
Due to extensive travel restrictions globally, fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 Travel and other endemic vaccines sales decreased 35.8% and 43.2% respectively.
In the fourth quarter, business operating income (BOI) of Vaccines increased 16.2% to €825 million. At CER (Constant Exchange Rates), BOI increased 25.1%. Full-year 2020, BOI of Vaccines increased 4.4% (up 11.2% at CER) to €2.276 billion. The BOI-to-net-sales margin was stable at 38.1%.
Sanofi Corporate Results
In the fourth quarter of 2020, overall Sanofi sales were €9,382 million, down 2.4% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a negative effect of 6.6 percentage points, mainly driven by declines in the U.S. dollar, Brazilian real, Turkish lira, Russian ruble, Mexican and Argentine pesos. At CER, Sanofi sales increased 4.2%. For full-year 2020, Sanofi sales reached €36,041 million, down 0.2% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a negative effect of 3.5 percentage points. At CER, Sanofi sales were up 3.3%.
At CER, Business earnings per share were up 9.8% for the quarter and 9.2% for the year. As reported, business earnings were up 3.9% for full-year 2020.
Fourth-quarter 2020 Pharmaceutical sales increased 2.4% to €6,.293 billion, with double-digit growth of the Specialty Care portfolio mainly driven by the strong performance of Dupixent® which largely offset lower sales in General Medicines partially due to pricing pressures on the Diabetes franchise in the U.S.
Driven by the strong performance of Specialty Care, full year 2020, Pharmaceuticals sales increased 3.1% to €25.674 billion.
In the fourth quarter, business operating income (BOI) of Pharmaceuticals increased 3.7% to €1.695 billion. At CER, BOI increased 12.1%. Full-year 2020, BOI of Pharmaceuticals increased 8.0%, 12.0% at CER, to €8.833 billion.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Consumer Healthcare (CHC) sales decreased 3.0% to €1.029 billion primarily reflecting a weak cough and cold season due to social distancing measures and wearing of masks. Sales were also impacted by divestments of non-core products and product suspensions due to changing regulatory requirements.
Full-year 2020 CHC sales decreased 1.9% as a result of the voluntary recall of Zantac® in October 2019 due to findings of increased cancer risks, as well as divestments of noncore products and product suspensions. Excluding the Zantac® recall, full-year 2020 CHC sales were stable.
In the fourth quarter, business operating income (BOI) of Consumer Health Care decreased 10.2% to €307 million. At CER, BOI increased 1.8%. Full-year 2020, business operating income of CHC decreased 14.4% (down 8.1% at CER) to €1,419 million.
CEO’s Pipeline Overview
“We bolstered our R&D pipeline with the completion of the Synthorx and Principia acquisitions,” Hudson commented, “and met several regulatory milestones to bring our important medicines to patients, and have seen several proofs of concept which reassure us about the priorities we chose. We continue to work in parallel on our two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, with clinical trials starting in the coming weeks. At the same time, we want to make a more immediate contribution to help saving lives, which is why we have decided to provide manufacturing support to BioNTech and Pfizer.”
The company guided to high single digit business EPS growth in 2021 at CER.
Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Gentilly, France. It has more than 100,000 employees in 100 countries around the globe with 81 manufacturing sites in 36 countries. Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine division of Sanofi, is headquartered in Swiftwater, PA.