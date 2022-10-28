SWIFTWATER, Pa. - Led by impressive gains in vaccine sales by Sanofi Pasteur, Sanofi, the parent company of Sanofi Pasteur which is headquartered in Swiftwater, Monroe County, Pa., again reported positive operating results in sales, income and earnings per share in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022.

The company also reported reaching key research and development milestones and regulatory achievements as well as progress on its Corporate Responsibility strategy.

The positive results caused Sanofi to raise its earnings guidance for the year. Wall Street applauded and the company’s stock price was up nearly 3.5% in mid-morning trading.

Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hudson, commented: “Our strong results for the third quarter demonstrate that Sanofi is on the right path, with a remarkable performance of 20% growth in both Specialty Care and Vaccines, leading us to again raise our business EPS guidance for the full-year.”

Vaccines results

Sanofi reported third-quarter Vaccines sales increased 23.5% to €3,315 million CER (constant exchange rate) mainly driven by higher influenza vaccines sales. Constant exchange rates” (CER) means that the company excludes the effect of changes in exchange rates by recalculating net sales for the relevant period at the exchange rates used for the comparison period.

First-nine months Vaccines sales were up 16.5%, reflecting influenza and Polio/Pertussis/ Hib vaccines sales growth and progressive recovery of Travel and Booster vaccines.

Influenza vaccines sales increased 32.4% to €1,994 million in the third quarter, driven by earlier vaccine shipments resulting from better execution than last year as well as a favorable product mix highlighted by Fluzone® HD in the U.S. and Efluelda® in Europe. Third-quarter influenza sales represented approximately 70% of northern hemisphere sales expected in the second half of 2022.

In the third quarter, Polio/Pertussis/Hib (PPH) vaccines sales increased 9.1% to €640 million sustained by the Rest of the World region benefitting from favorable purchasing patterns in public markets.

Vaxelis® market share continues to grow in the U.S. Vaxelis® profits are shared equally between Sanofi and Merck.

Meningitis sales in the third quarter increased 11.9% to €328 million, reflecting favorable CDC inventory fluctuation in the U.S.

Booster vaccines sales increased 1.3% in the third quarter to €178 million, still below pre-pandemic levels.

Third-quarter Travel and endemic vaccines sales increased 64.6% to €146 million, reflecting growth across all geographies in a post pandemic environment.

In the third quarter, Vaccines business operating income (BOI) increased 29.7% at CER to €1,987 million compared to the same period of last year, reflecting strong sales growth despite higher R&D expenses related to Translate Bio and the mRNA center of excellence.

In the first nine months of 2022, BOI of Vaccines increased 17.6% at CER to €2,569 million reflecting strong sales growth, gross margin improvement and moderate Selling, General and Administrative expense growth which largely offset the payment from Daiichi Sankyo recorded in the first quarter of 2021, as well as higher R&D costs in 2022.

Parent company operating results

In the third quarter of 2022, Sanofi sales were €12.482 billion, up 19.7% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a positive effect of 10.7 percentage points, mainly due to the U.S. dollar. At CER, company sales were up 9.0%. In the first nine months of 2022, Sanofi sales reached €32,272 billion, up 16.2% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a positive effect of 7.6 percentage points. At CER, company sales were up 8.6%.

Third-quarter business operating income (BOI) increased 26.5% to €4,498 million. At CER, BOI increased 13.0%. In the first nine months, BOI increased 22.0% to €10,316 million. At CER, BOI increased 12.8%.

Pharmaceutical sales

Pharmaceutical sales in the third quarter increased 5.1% to €7.896 billion, mainly driven by the Specialty Care portfolio, up 19.9%, with continued strong performance of Dupixent®. Sales in General Medicines decreased 8.5%. In the first nine months of 2022, Pharmaceutical sales increased 6.8% to €22.895 billion reflecting the strong performance of Specialty Care and General Medicines core assets.

In the third quarter, business operating income (BOI) of Pharmaceuticals increased 20.3% to €2.896 billion, up 8.4% at CER.

First-nine months business operating income of Pharmaceuticals increased 16.9% to €8.553 billion, up 9.2% at CER.

Consumer Healthcare

In the third quarter, Consumer Healthcare (CHC) sales increased 1.9% to €1.271 billion driven by growth in Europe and the Rest of the World region. This global performance includes a positive price effect of 5.4 %. The divestments of non-core products had a negative impact of 1.6 % in the third quarter.

First-nine months CHC sales increased 9.2% supported by double-digit growth in Europe and the Rest of the World region. In the first nine month, the divestments of non-core products had a negative impact of 1.2 %. In the U.S., third-quarter CHC sales decreased 5.9% to €319 million. In Europe, third-quarter CHC sales increased 5.1% to €349 million mainly reflecting longer lasting Cough & Cold season and also divestments. In Rest of World, third-quarter CHC sales increased 4.1% to €603 million, supported by strong growth of Digestive Wellness driven by Enterogermina offsetting divestments.

In the third quarter, business operating income (BOI) of CHC decreased 19.0% at CER to €410 million, reflecting higher R&D expenses as well as capital gains related to divestments of nonstrategic assets recorded in third quarter 2021. In the first nine months, BOI of CHC increased 13.4% at CER to €1.429 billion driven by the strong sales growth and higher capital gains related to divestments of non-strategic assets.

R&D advances

“Our commitment to breakthrough science is bearing fruit,” Hudson commented. “Three of our priority first or best-in-class medicines reached important regulatory milestones. Beyfortus® was recommended by EMA’s CHMP for prevention of RSV disease in all infants while Altuviiio™ was granted priority review by the US FDA for people with hemophilia A.”

He continued, “Dupixent® keeps breaking new ground with a recent US FDA approval making it the first and only treatment indicated for prurigo nodularis, the second indication in dermatology, and fifth overall for Dupixent in the US.

Guidance

Hudson noted, “Looking ahead, we are well positioned to achieve our BOI margin target of 30% in 2022 and to stay focused on our ambition to transform the practice of medicines for patients around the world.”

Sanofi now expects 2022 business EPS to grow approximately 16% CER barring major adverse unforeseen events. The positive currency impact on 2022 business EPS is estimated between 9.5% to 10.5%.

Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Gentilly, France. It has more than 100,000 employees in 100 countries around the globe with 81 manufacturing sites in 36 countries. Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine division of Sanofi, is headquartered in Swiftwater, Pa.