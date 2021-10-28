Sanofi Pasteur, the Monroe County-based vaccine unit of Sanofi SA, helped push its parent company's third-quarter revenue up 10.1%.
Sanofi SA of Paris reported third-quarter revenue of 10.4 billion euros ($12.3 billion). Sanofi Pasteur sales rose 16.5% over the year-ago quarter and contributed 23.2% of the parent company's revenue.
Earnings per share were 2.18 euros, up 19%, after adjusting for one-time costs and gains.
The company also said it will not continue the development of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate because supplies of vaccines made by other companies will meet public health needs.
Sales of Sanofi's asthma and dermatitis drug Dupixent, made in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., jumped 55% in the third quarter of 1.41 billion euros. The U.S. is the biggest market for Dupixent.
Three of Sanofi's four business units showed sales gains in the quarter: vaccines, up 16.5%; specialty care, up 20.2%, consumer health care, up 11.1%, while general medicines dropped 1.7%.
The vaccine division's revenue increased on sales of influenza and meningitis vaccines. Travel vaccines also showed gains versus low 2020 levels, when travel was restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanofi forecast Thursday that its adjusted earnings per share for 2021 will increase about 14% when measured at constant exchange rates.
Sanofi Pasteur in Swiftwater, Monroe County, is the world's large vaccine manufacturer.