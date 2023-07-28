Sanofi, a drug company with Monroe County operations, raised its 2023 earnings-per-share forecast after reporting second-quarter revenue of 9.97 billion euros (U.S. $10.94 billion).

Paris-based Sanofi is the parent company of vaccine maker Sanofi Pasteur in Pocono Township. It reported 1.435 billion euros in net income for the quarter under International Reporting Financial Standards, up 22% from the second quarter of 2023. Business, or adjusted, net income that excludes certain items was reported at 2.18 billion euros.

The company's powerhouse drug remains Dupixent, which is used to treat inflammation from asthma, eczema and other illnesses. Dupixent was developed with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals of Tarrytown, New York. Dupixent sales totaled 2.56 billion euros in the second quarter.

The continued performance of Dupixent, and early results from Altuviiio (which controls and prevents bleeding) and Tzield (for diabetes) led to the increase in the company's earnings-per-share forecast.

"Our strong results in the first six months make us confident in our outlook for the remainder of the year and as a consequence we are raising our full-year 2023 EPS guidance to mid single-digit growth," Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson said. The earlier forecast was for a low single-digit increase in business (adjusted) EPS.

The company reports sales in four segments. The largest is Specialty Care, with 4.4 billion euros in second-quarter sales (up 11.8%); General Medicines, 3.1 billion euros down 7.3%); Vaccines, 1.22 billion euros (up 9.1%), and Consumer Health Care, 1.22 billion euros (up 12.3%).

Sanofi is traded in the U.S. under the ticker symbol SNY. The closing price Thursday was $53.54. The company has more than 100,000 employees worldwide.

The company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Friday.