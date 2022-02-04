PARIS – Thus far, the 2021-2022 flu season has been pretty mild. Good news for humans but not such good news for Sanofi, the parent company of Sanofi Pasteur headquartered in Swiftwater, Pa., which saw its fourth quarter vaccine sales decline by 6.5% despite strong European sales.
On the bright side, for all of 2021, Sanofi’s vaccine sales increased by 6.8% compared to 2020.
The U.S. was the primary culprit for the slumping fourth quarter in vaccine sales because of the emphasis on Covid-19 booster shots at the pharmacy level in the country.
For all of Sanofi the fourth quarter and full year 2021 saw an increase in sales and earnings per share (EPS), although earnings showed a steep decline of 49.3% due to an accounting adjustment related to the treatment of capital gains for sales of its shares of pharmaceutical company Regeneron in 2020.
Sanofi recorded several milestones in the fourth quarter. On November 9, the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Kadmon Holdings, Inc., further strengthening the General Medicines portfolio.
On November 18, Sanofi announced an equity investment of $180 million and a new strategic collaboration with Owkin, an artificial intelligence and precision medicine company, intended to optimize clinical trial design and detect predictive biomarkers for diseases and treatment outcomes in core areas such as lung cancer, breast cancer and multiple myeloma.
On December 1, Sanofi announced the acquisition of Origimm Biotechnology GmbH, a biotechnology company specialized in the discovery of virulent skin microbiome components and antigens from bacteria causing skin disease.
On December 21st, Sanofi announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, intended to leverage its proprietary XTEN and innovative universal protease-releasable masking technology platform, ProXTENTM, to discover and develop transformative T-cell engagers (TCE) and cytokine therapies for patients with cancer.
In a statement, Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hudson, commented: “Sanofi has closed 2021 with a strong performance in the fourth quarter driven by high double-digit sales growth of Dupixent, which continues to set impressive record sales quarter after quarter. This quarter marks the first time Specialty Care has led our GBUs (Global Business Units) by sales, highlighting a significant milestone in our transformation. At the same time, Vaccines delivered another year of record influenza sales and is on a clear growth path as demonstrated at our recent Vaccines Day.”
2021 fourth-quarter and full-year operating results
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Sanofi sales were €9.994 billion, up 6.5% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a positive effect of 2.4 %, mainly due to the U.S. dollar. At CER (constant exchange rates), company sales were up 4.1%. In 2021 Sanofi sales reached €37.761 billion, up 4.8% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a negative effect of 2.3 %. At CER, company sales were up 7.1%.
Fourth-quarter business operating income (BOI) increased 9.9% to €2.256 billion. At CER, BOI increased 6.9%.
Fourth-quarter sales in the U.S. increased 1.8% to €3.820 billion supported by the strong performance of Dupixent® and double-digit growth of Consumer Health Care, Diabetes and Oncology. For full year 2021, U.S. sales grew 10.3%.
In Europe, sales increased 9.8% in the fourth quarter to €2.804 billion mainly driven by Dupixent® performance as well as strong Vaccines growth. In 2021, European sales increased 6.6% due to the growth of Specialty Care products as well as the strong performance of Vaccines.
In Rest of World, sales increased 2.3% to €3.370 billion in the fourth quarter. Sales in China increased 5.7% to €558 million mainly as a result of the growth of Dupixent, Plavix and Vaccines. In Japan, fourth-quarter sales increased 0.5% to €404 million driven by Dupixent and Sarclisa. In Rest of World, 2021 sales increased 4.4%.
Vaccines Results
Fourth-quarter Vaccines sales decreased 6.5% to €1,964 million, mainly reflecting lower U.S influenza vaccines sales partially offset by successful Efluelda® expansion in Europe and Polio/Pertussis/Hib in the Rest of the World region. In 2021, Vaccines sales increased 6.8% supported by Meningitis, Influenza and PPH vaccines.
In the fourth quarter, Polio/Pertussis/Hib (PPH) vaccines sales increased 7.7% to €543 million driven by Pentaxim® in China and Hexaxim® in Europe. In the U.S., Pentacel® sales decreased due to inventory fluctuation and progressive Vaxelis® ramp-up. Influenza vaccines sales decreased 12.4% in the fourth quarter, reaching €1.093 billion. In the U.S. fourth-quarter influenza vaccine sales were down 48.3% reflecting lower influenza vaccination rates when compared to last year, which resulted from the prioritization of COVID-19 booster vaccinations at the pharmacy level, as well as record shipments in the third quarter of 2021.
In Europe, Influenza vaccines sales increased 51.1% driven by the adoption of a preferential recommendation for Efluelda® for people above 60 years old in Germany. In the Rest of the World region, influenza sales increased 22.7%.
On a full-year basis, Sanofi claims 2021 marked another record year with Influenza vaccines sales up 5.9% to €2.628 billion. Fourth-quarter Meningitis sales decreased 31.2% to €91 million. Booster vaccines sales decreased 1.6% in the fourth quarter to €124 million, due to lower sales in the Rest of the World region partially offset by growth in Europe.
Fourth-quarter Travel and endemic vaccines sales increased 17.1%, reflecting a low base of comparison in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic environment.
In the fourth quarter, business operating income (BOI) decreased 22.3% to €653 million compared to the same period of last year. This reflects lower U.S. influenza vaccines sales and higher R&D expenses related to Translate Bio which Sanofi is acquiring and the mRNA Center of Excellence through which Sanofi intends to advance research in mRNA technology. For full year 2021, BOI increased 11.7% to €2.609 billion benefiting from sales performance and efficiency gain as well as a payment from Daiichi Sankyo in the first quarter of 2021.
Results from Other Business Segments
Fourth-quarter 2021 Pharmaceutical sales increased 7.4% to €6.919 billion, mainly driven by the Specialty Care portfolio, up 21.3%, with continued strong performance of Dupixent® while sales in General Medicines decreased 3.8%. In 2021, Pharmaceuticals sales increased 7.6% to €26.970 billion reflecting the strong performance of Specialty Care and General Medicines core assets.
In the fourth quarter, business operating income (BOI) of Pharmaceuticals increased 16.4% to €2.091 billion In 2021, business operating income of Pharmaceuticals increased 2.2% to €9.409 million.
In the fourth quarter, Consumer Healthcare (CHC) sales increased 5.6% to €1.111 billion driven by growth in the U.S. and Europe. This performance was driven by the Cough and Cold franchise, as well as the Pain Care category which benefited from COVID-19 vaccinations. In 2021 CHC sales increased 4.6% mainly due to the growing sales in Digestive Wellness, Pain Care and Mental Wellness categories which more than offset a weak cough and cold season last winter and the divestments of non-core products.
In the fourth quarter, business operating income (BOI) of CHC decreased 2.0.% to €298 million. In 2021, BOI of Consumer Health Care increased 5.9% to €1.493 billion due to higher sales, control of operational expenses and higher capital gains related to divestments of non-strategic assets.
Research and Development Highlights
“In R&D,” Hudson commented, “we continue to be relentless in our commitment to expand our innovative pipeline. Last quarter, Sanofi achieved a new milestone, a first in recent years, by moving seven molecules into Phase 1 and seven pipeline programs into Phase 2 trials, showcasing our success in rapidly advancing potentially transformative medicines.
“We further strengthened our R&D capabilities with a series of value-creating M&A transactions in 2021. Our excellent financial performance validates our ability to increase profitability through improved product mix, supported by expense management and the reinvestment of savings behind our growth drivers, all of which puts us on a trajectory to achieving our 2022 financial targets.“
2022 financial outlook
Sanofi said it expects 2022 business EPS to grow by low double-digits at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average January 2022 exchange rates, the positive currency impact on 2022 business EPS is estimated to be between +2% to +3%.
Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Gentilly, France. It has more than 100,000 employees in 100 countries around the globe with 81 manufacturing sites in 36 countries. Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine division of Sanofi, is headquartered in Swiftwater, Pa. in Monroe County.