Santa's elves made a special delivery in Monroe County.
This year Sanofi Pasteur employees adopted 42 families in need to give them a Christmas like they've never had before.
They donated truckloads of wrapped gifts, food and supermarket gift cards to Pocono Services for Families and Children and Monroe County Head Start. They've been doing it for the past 25 years.
"I believe the employees at Sanofi are like angels from heaven," said Jacqueline Lapping, family engagement manager. "They bring gifts for our families that cannot afford to have Christmas."
She said they go above and beyond by doing things like paying electric bills for families and even buying tires for cars.