MINERSVILLE, Pa. - It's time to hop aboard a special holiday train in Schuylkill County.

The Santa Steam Train is making excursions from Minersville this weekend.

There are three trains: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be on the train too, as will an assortment of favorite holiday characters.

The "Railway Restoration Project 113" is making the Santa Steam Trains possible.