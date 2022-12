SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS, Pa. - Santa is making a stop in Shenandoah Heights, Schuylkill County, on Saturday.

There will be a small parade through the Heights at 1:30 p.m.

Santa will then make his way to the fire company for pictures and gift from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Food and snacks will be provided for the kids that come.