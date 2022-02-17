Generic shooting - road rage - shots fired graphic

HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police out of Monroe County arrested a man after they say he followed someone in his vehicle and threated the person with a pistol. 

PSP report on Wednesday just before 8:00 p.m. two 911 calls were placed about an argument and shooting in Hamilton Township in the area of McCabe Lane. 

Police say they responded to a road rage incident involving 42-year-old Kyle Dietz of Saylorsburg. 

Dietz is accused of following a person in his white SUV, parking the vehicle and continuing to scream and curse at the person before brandishing a pistol and firing one shot. 

PSP say Dietz appeared to be heavily intoxicated when taken into custody. 

He was arrested to charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and public drunkenness. 

