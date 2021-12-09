LEHIGHTON, Pa. - The Lehighton School board has terminated the district's superintendent.

Jonathan Cleaver told 69 News he received an email Thursday morning from the board president instructing him to cease and desist from performing work for the district.

He said the school board passed a resolution Wednesday night to end his employment. The reason for the termination isn't clear.

Cleaver said "Tribe Pride" will always have a special place in his heart.

"I appreciate the Lehighton Area School District Learning Community’s support over the last 10+ years. The achievements and milestones we have made together are something that everyone should be proud of," Cleaver said in a statement.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.