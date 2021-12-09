LEHIGHTON, Pa. - The Lehighton School board has terminated the district's superintendent.
Jonathan Cleaver told 69 News he received an email Thursday morning from the board president instructing him to cease and desist from performing work for the district.
He said the school board passed a resolution Wednesday night to end his employment. The reason for the termination isn't clear.
Cleaver said "Tribe Pride" will always have a special place in his heart.
"I appreciate the Lehighton Area School District Learning Community’s support over the last 10+ years. The achievements and milestones we have made together are something that everyone should be proud of," Cleaver said in a statement.