TAMAQUA, Pa. - Multiple students are suspended due to an incident involving members of the Tamaqua Area High School football team, according to Tamaqua Area School Board Vice President Nicholas Boyle.
Boyle said the administration can suspend students for 10 days, and that students typically face a hearing in that time.
The board decides the student's punishment at the hearing, Boyle said. Punishments can range from time already served to expulsion.
Tamaqua Area School Board President Larry Wittig said more students could be affected by the outcome of the hearings.
The investigation started Thursday evening and has continued throughout the weekend and into this week, Superintendent Raymond Kinder said in a statement earlier in the week.
Members of the Tamaqua Area School District administration, school police force, and the Tamaqua Police Department are participating in the investigation, according to the statement.
"Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation regarding a student disciplinary matter of a juvenile nature, we are only permitted to share limited information. We ask that you respect this as we continue our process," Kinder said.
Wittig defended the school district's actions Tuesday night at a school committee meeting. He says the district went right into action.
"The board I believe is committed to pushing this to the end, it's not plea dealing, it's not a slap on the wrist or boys will be boys or something like that, no, we are committed to taking it to the end whatever that is in terms of expulsions or anything," Wittig said.
A parent we spoke to with firsthand knowledge of the situation says they are pleased with how the school district and police are handling the situation so far.