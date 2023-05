PALMERTON, Pa. - Sunday was all about the moms, and several events in our area made sure to honor them in a special way.

A Mother's Day tea and art show took place at St. John Neumann Regional School in Palmerton.

Tables were set up showcasing student artwork, and paintings were hung on the walls.

Students got the chance to tour mom around the room to see their unique masterpieces.

There was also a bake sale and arts & crafts auction. Proceeds from the event go to the school's art program.