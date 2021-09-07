ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The first day of school in Allentown was met with excitement and perhaps a bit of angst for some parents and families.
Masks are required for all students and staff, a decision the district made before the governor's administration last week opted to make it mandatory in schools statewide.
Other districts, like Central Bucks School District, planned to make masks optional. It changed its game plan due to the order.
Pennridge School District board members sent a letter to parents acknowledging Wolf's decision didn't align with the community's opinion on the matter, but said not adhering to the order could penalize the district and employees. So they're complying.
The letter also specifically outlined how to apply for a mask exemption, and said doctor's notes aren't required. It's not clear how many exemptions have been requested.
But in Schuylkill County, one district is defying the governor's order. In Tamaqua Area School District, masks are optional.
"I didn't wear a mask, but I'm vaccinated, it's not really a big issue to me, other people it is," said senior Trevor O' Brien.
"I can't do online and I'd rather take the precaution," said sophomore Anna Miller.
Students told us most teachers wore them, but most students did not.
The district solicitor says so far he has not been contacted by the state regarding the district's decision.