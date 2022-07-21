On a country road in southern Schuylkill County outside of Orwigsburg is what looks to be an old, red, one-room school house, but the school lessons are long gone. Now, it's all about the sound.
"I'm a music head from the time I was a child, studied music all the way through from fifth grade on," said Paul Abel.
A native of the upper Midwest, music aficionado Abel was visiting his brother when something caught his eye.
"I drove by, and I saw this out of the corner of my eye," Abel said, "and at the time, it was covered in ivy and trees and you couldn't see it — it looked horrible."
That's when he got the idea.
"Oh my God," Abel recalled. "That would be the coolest studio ever."
Abel and his brother got to work, and now the well over-a-century-old structure is Angry Hobbit Studios.
"We discovered things like the trusses," he said, "which are absolutely gorgeous, the original trusses. When we knocked all the ceiling out, it was a revelation."
In a world that seems more conflicted every day, Paul says he wants this space to be about unity and making great music.
"There's still work to be done, but right now I'm thinking it's absolutely fantastic," Abel said.
The old chalkboards still remain as a symbol of the past, as new musical creations give the place renewed life and take it into the future.
"This was built as a place to bring children to adulthood, and now it's a place to bring adults to childhood," Abel said. "You get to come in here as adults and be silly and bring out your child side. It comes full circle."