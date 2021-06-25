TAMAQUA, Pa. | The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce announced they will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the Schuylkill Leadership Class of 2021 class project, benefiting the Tamaqua Public Library.
The celebration is set for Tuesday, June 29, starting at noon at the Tamaqua Public Library, 30 South Railroad Street, Tamaqua.
Each year, the members of the Schuylkill Leadership class complete a class project that benefits a local nonprofit organization, officials stated. This year, the class chose the Tamaqua Public Library to benefit from their efforts.
In addition to a new library sign, the class gave the library a “face-lift” by painting, planting and mulching areas in the front of the library, event officials say.
At the celebration, the Schuylkill Leadership Class of 2021 will also be honored by receiving their graduation plaques.