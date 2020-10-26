The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce has some concerns about how more than $12 million in CARES Act funding will be distributed.
They worry their 721 business and nonprofit members will not get the money they need.
The Chamber says the county listed itself as the first priority, then municipalities second, and third businesses and non-profits.
Chamber officials say they are concerned many of their members could go under.
"We remain seriously concerned about the Commissioner's approach based on their consultants advice which we believe does not address this demonstrated unmet need and will not ultimately serve Schuylkill county and the Commissioners well," Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Robert S. Carl, Jr.
We called the Schuylkill County Commissioner's chairman to respond.
He says they hired an outside consulting agency to take applications for the money and score the applications.
The chairman says there have already been several grants and loans that businesses could take advantage of.
The county government hasn't had that option.
He says the county plans to spend $1 million for a ventilation system at the prison, $6 million on various public safety projects, and more than $500,000 for protective equipment.