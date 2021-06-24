The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a cursing cheerleader in Schuylkill County, and it's notching a victory for the free speech rights of students.
Lawyers for the school district argued that the line shouldn't be drawn on where the cheerleader made the comments, but rather on whether the remarks caused enough disruption to the school. Though it wasn't enough to sway the Supreme Court's decision.
"I think the message they sent to school districts is, you gotta be really cautious about when you decide you're going to try to punish kids for things that they say off campus," said Witold Walczak, legal director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania.
In a hotly debated topic, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman in the Mahanoy Area School District when she expressed her disappointment over not making the varsity cheerleading squad on Snapchat. The teen had posted a string of curse words and a raised middle finger.
"When all of this first happened, I sat in my room after and I thought to myself, how they were able to do that, because I wasn't on school grounds and not once did I use the school's name specifically in the post," she said.
Levy, now 18, was not in school when she made her post, but she was suspended from cheerleading activities for a year.
Levy’s parents filed a federal lawsuit after the cheerleading coach suspended her from the junior varsity team for a year. Lower courts ruled in Levy’s favor, and she was reinstated.
The school district appealed to the Supreme Court after the broad appellate ruling that said off-campus student speech was beyond schools’ authority to punish.
The justices ultimately ruled in her favor Wednesday, after finding no danger or threat was involved with her speech off campus grounds.
"I feel like it wasn't only a win for me, but a win for 50 million other students, because I was frustrated at the time. I was 14 and I expressed my frustration the exact way that teenagers do today," Levy said.
Lawyers in the case say the decision was a strong endorsement of students' right to speak freely.
"The school was asking for basically 24/7 ability to decide what was appropriate for kids to say. And we felt that that went way too far and was not permissible under the First Amendment," said Sara Rose, attorney for Levy.
The justices did say though that ultimately schools have some right to regulate student speech off-campus, if there is a danger involved, like in cases of bullying or with threats.