ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - Police in Schuylkill County are warning residents about reports of a possible rabid coyote in the area.

A Facebook post from the Orwigsburg Police Department said Thursday they received information about a possible rabid coyote in the Ridgeview section of town.

Police said they have contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission and are working with them to resolve the matter.

A rabid coyote may be diurnal (nocturnal animals that wonder during the day), have tremors, uncontrolled salivation and no fear of people, according to the post.

The department said if residents see the animal, they should not approach it and contact the Schuylkill County Communications Center immediately at 570-628-3792.

