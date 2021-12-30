CRESSONA, Pa. - "How does he cut it with a razor?" asked Joseph Bittle.
"She cuts it with scissors," I answered.
"She? She cuts it with scissors?" Bittle laughed.
As you can tell, Bittle, a Schuylkill County barber, is old school. The 81-year-old got his barber's license in June of 1961 and opened his Cressona barber shop that July.
"How many heads of hair do you think you've cut in 60 years?" I asked.
"That's a good question. I have no idea," he chuckled.
A head he's cut since the 1970's is Paul Dronick's.
"I guess you have to consider yourself lucky that after 40 years you still have the hair to cut," I said to him while in the barber chair.
"Has that happened Joe, where you'd like to cut their hair but can't anymore?"
"It usually starts up here," Bittle said, patting the top of Dronick's very full head of hair.
Bittle started from the advice of his beautician mother. The space has been a barber shop since 1915.
Bittle is retiring at the end of the day, giving those like Paul a heads up in finding someone new.
"I'm going to miss the old guy. I haven't had anybody else cut my hair since," he said.
When Bittle started, prices were a buck. They're only $10 today. He still has the level Flat Top Brush from the 1960's.
"I used it today," he told us.
However, standing all day is now too physically demanding, as he has a slight heart problem. That heart may soon seem a little heavier.
"What will you miss the most?" I asked.
"You. Him. And the other people that come through the door."
"You have a good retirement, my friend," Dronick said as he left for the last time.
For Bittle, it's a career that never looked so good.