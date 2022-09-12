MINERSVILLE, Pa. - As cities across Pennsylvania work to get illegal ATVs and dirt bikes off the street, one place is about to welcome them in.

On Tuesday, Minersville Borough Council in Schuylkill County is voting on an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road vehicles on borough streets.

"As long as everybody abides by the rules, we'll support it," said Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs.

Chief Combs said the riders are coming to Minersville for the trails provided by Famous Reading Outdoors in old coal-mining sites just outside of town. If the new ordinance passes, they'll be able to ride from the trails right back into town without ever getting off.

"We know which way they can come into town on their ATVs, so we station police at those areas," said Chief Combs.

And no one is more excited about the new ordinance than local businesses.

"It gives them a chance to see the town and spend money in the town," said Stephen Delucia, the owner of The Little Brown Barrel restaurant and bar.

Delucia said he's planning to expand to accommodate the off-road traffic by building an outdoor patio.

"It will give everybody a chance to pull in, sit outside, relax, enjoy their night, and have the bar outside," said Delucia.

The ordinance would not allow people to ride on state roads, and it would only allow them at specific times posted online. Chief Combs said it's an experiment they hope works out.

"We've expressed this to everyone concerned. If the situation deteriorates, we'll stop it," said Chief Combs.