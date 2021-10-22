GILBERTON, Pa. - Things are a lot quieter now, for long-time Gilberton resident Donald Berkemeyer.
"Nobody lives on this side no more," Berkemeyer says, pointing across the street. "They all had to leave because they were flooded out."
In June of 2020, the borough in Schuylkill County was under water. It crested on Main Street, where Berkemeyer lives, at eight feet.
"The water was up - you can see the waterline in my house," he points down, "right below the porch here."
It took a week for the water to finally go down - and then, it was time to clean up and start over.
"It was a nightmare really," Berkemeyer remembers.
Now a new lawsuit says this was something people in the borough saw coming - and they tried to sound the alarm.
In 2019, PennDOT started work on the Route 924 replacement bridge project. The bridge runs over Mahanoy Creek, and the businesses that PennDOT hired to complete the project - Defendants HRI Inc. and NTM Engineering, Inc. - ran two pipes under the bridge to control the flow of the creek while the project was being completed, the lawsuit claims.
The suit claims that people from the borough went to HRI, Inc. with concerns that those pipes were blocked with sediment, and said that could be disastrous for Gilberton. The suit claims HRI officials blamed the pandemic for not being able to keep up with the maintenance of the pipes.
That conversation, the suit claims, happened in May of 2020. One month later, Gilberton was underwater.
Mayor Mary Lou Hannon said at the time, "If we got 17 inches of rain, I would have said, 'oh well, this is what happens, Mother Nature.' But this wasn't Mother Nature that did this to us."
"It flooded the whole town," Berkemeyer says.
The borough is suing for more than $3 million in damages from PennDOT and the two companies.
69 News reached out to PennDOT, but we were told they wouldn't comment on pending litigation.
Berkemeyer's not sure how much money is the right amount, but thinks they all deserve something.
"The people need to be compensated here. A lot of people lost a lot of money," he says.
He lost everything in his basement, and had to pay to completely re-wire his house.
His neighbors, he says, lost more - and that's why he lost his neighbors.
"The town's a lot quieter now, because a lot of people left."