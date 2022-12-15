Schuylkill County Courthouse in Pottsville
Tom Rader | 69 News

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Winter weather has Schuylkill County buildings closed on Thursday.

All county buildings and the courthouse are closed for the day, the county emergency management agency said.

Employees of essential operations should keep their normal schedules.

A wintry mix is moving across the region Thursday.

