Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage, who is fighting sexual misconduct allegations, filed a petition for the hard drives of one of his colleagues.
Halcovage requested what amounts to six years' worth of data and text messages from County Clerk of Courts Maria Casey, a vocal critic.
A counter petition says the request by Halcovage is irrelevant to the harassment lawsuit and says it is a "fishing expedition meant to annoy, harass, and vex Casey."
It says the files he wants are highly sensitive and confidential.
Four female county employees filed a federal lawsuit against Halcovage, accusing him of sexual harassment.
Halcovage has refused to resign and denied any wrongdoing.