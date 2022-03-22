Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage

Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage, who is fighting sexual misconduct allegations, filed a petition for the hard drives of one of his colleagues.

Halcovage requested what amounts to six years' worth of data and text messages from County Clerk of Courts Maria Casey, a vocal critic.

A counter petition says the request by Halcovage is irrelevant to the harassment lawsuit and says it is a "fishing expedition meant to annoy, harass, and vex Casey."

It says the files he wants are highly sensitive and confidential.

Four female county employees filed a federal lawsuit against Halcovage, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Halcovage has refused to resign and denied any wrongdoing.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.