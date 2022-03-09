SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- Commissioners in Schuylkill County voted Wednesday morning to terminate two tax claim employees for allegedly running unauthorized searches on people.
Commissioners tied on the vote to fire tax claim employees Angela Toomey and Denise McGinley-Gerchak at a meeting Wednesday. Officials said Toomey and McGinley-Gerchak ran unauthorized searches on individuals using a search database, according to Schuylkill County Administrator Gary Bender.
Commissioners George Halcovage Jr. abstained from the vote, Gary Hess voted against the terminations and Chairman Barron L Hetherington voted for the terminations, Bender said.
Hess asked for further investigation into the matter. Commissioners will be contacting a law firm for an independent investigation
Commissioners approved a contract Wednesday to send out a letter to anyone who's personal information was viewed.