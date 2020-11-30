We've been spending a lot of time in the grocery store these days, and in nearly every one of them is Clearly Clean's recyclable meat packaging trays.
"Retailers and processors were looking for alternatives, they wanted a sustainable package," said Jeff Maguire, the managing partner of the Schuylkill County company.
The company launched the patented trays in 2016.
"PET is what we use, it's got the number one symbol on it," Maguire said.
Traditional, styrofoam trays can't be recycled at all.
"It can be recycled back into a shirt, it could be recycled back into a carpet, so it has alternatives that you can't really have with other plastics," Maguire said.
It's clearly been popular. The company was just awarded the Excellence Award for Expansion by the Northeast Pennsylvania Manufacturers and Employers Association.
"Four years ago we had three employees, today we have over 150 employees," Maguire said. "You can be profitable in an environmentally friendly business."
They say the biggest issue they have is finding more employees.
"You need to keep, you know, our younger population involved and you need to create jobs to keep them here," Maguire said.
And they think they'll need a lot more of them in the next five to 10 years.
"We have a lot of opportunity to place a lot of packaging on grocery store shelves across the country," Maguire said.