WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - The coroner was called to an incident at a farm Saturday night where a male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident happened in West Penn Township in the 300 block of Cold Spring Road.

We're told the emergency call was initially dispatched for a rescue at a farm.

At this point, officials are not providing any further details.

The death is currently under investigation.

Stay with 69 News on air and online for updates.