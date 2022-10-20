POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Schuylkill County District Attorney is applying for thousands of dollars in state funding to combat gun violence.

He said there's been a significant increase over the past decade, and the county needs another detective on staff.

Our cameras have caught several violent incidents across Schuylkill County in the past year, including a police standoff in Ashland last May and a deadly shooting in Mahanoy City last October.

It's a trend the Mayor of Pottsville, Dave Clews, tells us he's familiar with, too.

"I'm one of the people they call when that happens," said Clews. "We had a recent shooting in a neighborhood."

Clews said those calls are becoming more frequent, and District Attorney Michael O'Pake said he has the stats to prove it.

"From 2011 until 2020, there was an increase in crimes committed with a gun in Schuylkill County, and the increase was 23 percent. Statewide it was about 9 percent," said O'Pake.

O'Pake said the state grant would provide just under $190,000 to hire and equip a new detective who could help smaller communities that don't have their own police department.

"He'll go out and he'll help them investigate crimes. He'll help our drug task force investigate crimes, because again, we see more and more drug dealers using guns," said O'Pake.

Clews said that's good news, because the increasing trend of gun violence is harder for smaller communities to deal with.

"We're fortunate here in the City of Pottsville. We have a full-time 24-7 police department. Not all our adjoining cities, towns, townships, have that luxury," said Clews.

O'Pake said his office hired a grant-writer specifically for the application, and expects they will get it, but he said he's committed to expanding his office one way or another.

"I'll look to find it in my budget elsewhere if I can't do this, because it's very important," said O'Pake.

O'Pake told us that in a four-year period between 2017 and 2021, his office has confiscated 197 guns. He expects to hear if they were awarded the grant early next year.