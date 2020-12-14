WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - A diner in Schuylkill County is remaining open, despite Governor Tom Wolf's order for a temporary shutdown on indoor dining as coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths surge.
West Penn Diner near Tamaqua is open for business, and the parking lot was packed on Sunday.
"It was a group decision. The employees actually started calling me first. They were concerned. It's Christmas time, holiday time," said Walter Zlomsowitch, owner.
He says a number of factors went into the decision to ignore Wolf's order to shut down indoor dining.
"He either has no consideration for the restaurant business or he flat out doesn't care," said Zlomsowitch.
But the governor and state health officials stand by the assertion that this is what's needed to flatten the curve.
They say large gatherings and the inability for diners to wear masks while eating are detrimental to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
"My mom was here this morning. My sister was here this morning. My daughter was here this morning with my grandkids. My kids eat here. My sisters come here. I really feel like what we're doing is safe," Zlomsowitch said.
He says he's never been made aware of anyone who's dined here test positive.
The parking lot Sunday morning was packed. Our 69 News camera was not allowed inside, but the owner says he's not afraid of backlash from the government.
"It's not about the fine. It's about giving people the option to come out and have dinner. Some people don't cook at home. They want to come out and have breakfast in the morning," said Zlomsowitch.
The restaurant is still doing takeout and encourages it for anyone feeling under the weather.
"I ask that if you're sick don't come here. I believe there's a virus. I believe it's real, but again we should all have choices as adults to make. If you're vulnerable, stay home," Zlomsowitch said.