Schuylkill County officials announced the distribution of more than $12 million in CARES Act funding Wednesday.
The county will get $11 million. $300,000 will go to municipal grants. $250,000 will go to non-profits, while $725,000 will go to small businesses.
They said at the recommendation of their consulting firm they put caps on the grants at $30,000 for each non-profit and $35,000 each for municipalities.
The Chamber of Commerce had expressed concerns about the distribution, which they said failed to address the needs of the 721 businesses and non-profits they represent.