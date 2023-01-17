Four female Schuylkill County employees who sued a commissioner for sexual harassment say they have turned down a big settlement so the truth can come out.

The workers accused George Halcovage of violating sexual harassment policies.

Their lawyer says they declined an $850,000 settlement so the public can hear all the facts.

This comes less than a week after the U.S. Department of Justice settled a separate lawsuit against Schuylkill County.

The feds say county officials created a hostile work environment for county employees.