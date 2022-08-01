The Schuylkill County Fair dates back to 1854. It took a 40-year hiatus in the mid-20th century, but it's been at the fair grounds in Schuylkill Haven since 1983.
It's an event that makes up the fabric of this community.
There was a pork scrub down ensuring a clean swine, a bevy of bovids on parade, and a hare-line with some teeth, as judges checked the mouths of rabbits during a competition. The Schuylkill County Fair is finally here, at least for 17-year-old Carmen Kaczmarczykm, who's been showing her animals for a decade.
"We've been working our goats every day for the whole summer and feeding them since they were born," she said of her goats.
An agricultural agenda is at the heart of the fair. For 14-year-old Blake Dottery, that means riding and competing with his horse Jack for the first time.
"I like being around everybody. It's fun and a great atmosphere," he said.
Fair President and self-described fair junkie Paul Kennedy says the 6-day event is expected to draw 35,000 people.
"This is a homecoming; this is where people come home to be at our fair. What makes us so special? It's our community," he said.
And a very large exhibit.
Kennedy believes the fair's agricultural museum has the largest display of large artifacts in the state: from the strange, like a two-headed cow born in 1967 and once used as a living room accent piece, to an 1870s original Conestoga covered wagon made in Lancaster that has traveled the world. There's even a Civil War-used drinking fountain.
It's all history for Carmen, as this is her last year showing animals at the fair.
"I haven't come to grips with it yet. After the show, I'll probably be a little sad," she said.
Tickets are $5 and parking is free. There are also nightly concerts, and a tractor pull at the fairground track is set for later in the week.