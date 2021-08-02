SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - It's opening day of the Schuylkill County Fair, and there's lots of entertainment for the entire family.

They opened the doors Monday at 4 p.m. and kicked off the fair with the queen and princess contest.

The featured act Monday night is the "New Individuals" at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Plus there's daily entertainment, shows, exhibits, live music, and of course food.

"We have food vendors galore. This year we are highlighting vendors that have vegan and vegetarian selections and gluten-free options in addition to everything that is deep fried that you would expect at a fair," said Schuylkill County Fair President Paul Kennedy.

The fair runs through Sunday.

It's at the Schuylkill County fairgrounds in Schuylkill Haven.

