After a number of tornadoes left trails of devastation across Kentucky, a Schuylkill County fire department is using social media to help send relief to people in need.
Firefighters at Sacramento Community Fire Company are known for their silly, off-the-cuff Tik Tok videos, but after hearing about the tornadoes that hit parts Kentucky and a few surrounding states, they knew they wanted to get involved.
“That’s when Ron and I decided that we were going to do our own commercial thing and throw it out there on Tik Tok and Facebook to see if we can get anywhere with it. So we posted a list of what they were looking for,” said Alyssa Deibert, who is the Sacramento Community Fire Company Treasurer.
The video was put together to ask for the public’s help in providing anything that could be needed, including nonperishable food, water, and clothing.
“People are people, we’re pretty much the same wherever we go and so the people in Kentucky although they are so many miles away, they’re like our neighbors here so it feels really good to be able to help them whether we know them or not,” said Sacramento Community Fire Chief Ron Radel.
The fire station is partnering with Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department to send the items to Kentucky as quickly as possible.
“On Monday the kind folks at Lower Augusta Fire Department spearheaded this whole thing, and they were planning to leave to go to Kentucky so we’re going to tag along with them,” said Radel.
The last day to drop items off will be Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sacramento Community Fire Company.